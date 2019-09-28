New physician joins staff at Advanced Radiology
Dr. Sean D. Pietrini has joined physicians Drs. John Allen, Michael Budler, Jeffrey Himmelberg and Kyle Pfeifer of Advanced Radiology.
The Minnesota native completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame and his doctorate at the University of Minnesota. He then moved on to complete his internship in general surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Dr. Pietrini completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at Creighton University and his fellowship in interventional radiology at the University of Washington.
Upon completing his fellowship, Dr. Pietrini accepted a position as acting assistant professor of interventional radiology with the University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals and was based in the Seattle area.
Dr. Pietrini and the team at Advanced Radiology specialize in the treatment of: varicose veins, spinal compression fractures, back pain, plantar fasciitis, runners knee, achilles tendonitis, deep vein thrombosis (dvt), biopsies, dialysis access, migraines, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, cancer (embolization, RF ablation, cryotherapy) and uterine fibroids.
Dr. Sean Pietrini is accepting new patients in the Tri-City area; call (308) 675-3211 to schedule an appointment. Advanced Radiology of Grand Island has offices in Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, Crete, York, Grand Island, Kearney and Hastings.
