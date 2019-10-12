Belville, Conklin and Cure promoted at Hall County Corrections Department

Matthew Belville, Chad Conklin and Mitchell Cure have been promoted to sergeant by the Hall County Corrections Department.

Belville began his career with Hall County as a corrections officer in 2009. During the last 10 years he has served in master control, as a classification officer and officer in charge before being promoted to corporal in 2017.

Conklin joined the department as an officer just prior to the new facility opening in 2008. He has served in several positions within the jail, including court liaison officer, jail training officer, officer in charge, classification officer and master control. In 2017 he was promoted to corporal.

Cure has worked for Hall County since 2009. As an officer he has held several positions, including officer in charge, classification officer, jail training officer, defensive tactics instructor, booking/court officer and court liaison. He holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments