Lutz hires Hesselgesser, Hinrichs and Masek as accountants
Kelli Hesselgesser has begun work at the Grand Island office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, and Brooke Hinrichs and Leslie Masek are new staff members in its Hastings office.
Hesselgesser, Hinrichs, and Masek join the team as staff accountants. They are responsible for preparing individual and business income tax returns, as well as providing credibility to clients through financial reporting.
Hesselgesser interned with Lutz in the summer of 2018, as well as during tax season in 2018 and 2019. She graduated from Hastings College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Hinrichs also interned with Lutz during tax season in 2018 and 2019. She graduated from Hastings College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Masek interned with Lutz during tax season in 2018. She received her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Isley attends staffing convention in Las Vegas
Heidi Isley, director of operations at Associated Staffing, recently attended the American Staffing Association’s Staffing World Convention in Las Vegas, Nev.
Staffing World is the largest convention in the recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions industry. It is an opportunity for staffing agencies from all over the United States to network and learn new tips and tricks for the industry.
Associated Staffing, established in 1995, has locations in Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Columbus and Omaha, and offers temporary and permanent staffing and recruiting services locally and nationwide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.