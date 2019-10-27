Jones promoted to Paul Davis general manager
Tasha Jones has been promoted to general manager at Paul Davis of Central Nebraska.
Jones is responsible for leading the office in providing exceptional customer care with fire, water and mold damage restoration services for residential and commercial properties. She will oversee personnel, accounting, operations, marketing, and business development along with operations, mitigation, contents cleaning, reconstruction project management, plus an emergency services and estimating team, among others.
She has served as the firm’s marketing director since 2017 and established the company’s presence at industry trade shows, along with client and charity events and other community-based projects.
Previously, Jones was a business account executive in the telecommunications field and she holds expertise in banking and finance along with experience in customer service, sales and marketing. She has an associate degree in business administration and management from Central Community College in Grand Island. She is also certified by the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) as a fire and smoke restoration technician (FSRT) and water restoration technician (WRT).
Paul Davis Construction in based in Grand Island, with its office at 438 Industrial Lane, Suite E. Jones can be reached there at (308) 398-0370.
Jarvi promoted by Contryman Associates
Wade Jarvi, a CPA, has been promoted to shareholder of Contryman Associates, P.C., effective Oct. 1.
Jarvi has worked in the Grand Island office of Contryman Associates since June 2010.
Originally from Wayne, he began his career with Contryman Associates after graduating from University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. He also has a master of business administration degree from UNK.
Jarvi has extensive experience with individual, corporate, partnership, trust and estate tax preparation and planning.
He has been involved with numerous community organizations, including serving on the Heartland United Way Board, past board chairman of Hall County Leadership Tomorrow, Grand Island Young Professionals and Grand Island Chamber Connectors. He is an alumni of Leadership Tomorrow class 28.
He and his wife, Kenzie, have two sons.
Three Amur professionals serving in associations
Three Amur Equipment Finance professionals were recently appointed to positions with leading industry associations.
Jacklynn Manning, vice president of marketing, has been elected to the board of directors for the National Equipment and Finance Association (NEFA).
Todd Wainwright, vice president and director of risk, has been appointed to the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) Small Ticket Business Council Steering Committee.
David Cramer, information technology systems administrator, has been chosen to serve on ELFA’s Equality/Diversity and Inclusion Committee.
AmurEF recently hosted an internal Academy for Lease and Finance Professionals offered by the Certified Lease and Finance Professional (CLFP) Foundation. As a result, 18 additional company professionals were awarded the CLFP designation. AmurEF now employs a total of 33 CLFP certified finance professionals, including Manning and Cramer.
Hospital employees receive Caring Kind awards
The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) recognized 76 Nebraska member hospital employees on Oct. 18 with the organization’s The Caring Kind award.
For 40 years, this award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring and compassionate hospital employees. The award honors outstanding health care employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.
Hospitals across the state each select one award recipient from within their respective institutions to be recognized during the NHA Annual Convention. The event showcases the exemplary work and care hospital employees provide every day throughout the year. Every Nebraska hospital employee plays a critical role in providing high-quality, cost-effective treatment and ensuring the safety of themselves, their co-workers and patients every day.
Central Nebraska honorees include:
Gina Baker, MHD, LMHP, Boone County Health Center in Albion; Miriam Halstead, RN, Memorial Community Health in Aurora; Alexis Hooker, Merrick Medical Center in Central City; Rose Kothe, RN, Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings; Adriana Lopez, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island; Elaine Price, RN, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center in Broken Bow; Cheryl Swett, RN, Valley County Health System in Ord; and Patricia Ward, Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.
