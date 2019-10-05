Dr. Simorov joins St. Francis Specialty Care clinic
Dr. Anton Simorov, a general surgeon, has begun practice at the CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care clinic in Grand Island.
Simorov completed a general surgery residency at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where he was also researching minimally invasive, gastrointestinal and robotic surgery.
General surgeons specialize in surgical procedures of the esophagus, stomach, hernias, small intestine, large intestine, liver, gallbladder, appendix and bile ducts. They also surgically treat diseases involving the skin, breast, soft tissue and trauma, and perform endoscopic procedures such as gastroscopy and colonoscopy.
Appointments can be scheduled with Dr. Simorov by calling (308) 398-8993. The clinic is located at 908 N. Howard Ave., Suite 108.
Wenz joins sales staff at Grand Auto Sales
Randy Wenz has joined the staff of Grand Auto Sales in Grand Island as a sales associate.
Wenz will be involved in marketing and sales of new and used vehicles.
He has a bachelor of arts degree in business management from Doane College in Crete and 12 years of experience in sales at Roy’s Grand in Grand Island. He was a program director with the Grand Island YMCA for seven years.
Wenz has been a certified sales associate with Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram for 13 years.
Grand Auto Sales is located at 3426 W. Capital Ave.
Kokes, Gutierrez both promoted by Grand Auto Sales
Brian Kokes and Luis Gutierrez have been promoted by Grand Auto Sales in Grand Island.
Kokes has been named sales manager, overseeing the sales and finance departments.
He has 10 years of experience in sales and finance and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years.
Gutierrez has been named finance manager, providing financing options and finalizing paperwork at the dealership.
He has seven years of experience in auto sales.
Grand Auto Sales is located at 3426 W. Capital Ave. They can be reached at (308) 675-3175.
Wiltfong named 2019 Agemark Hero
Brenda Wiltfong, an employee at CountryHouse of Grand Island, was recently named a 2019 Agemark Hero by Agemark Senior Living.
The Hero award is presented annually to company employees who consistently go above and beyond in their role and embody Agemark’s four core values: professionalism, integrity, commitment and compassion. Agemark Senior Living selected six individuals as 2019 Agemark Heroes. Heroes are awarded $1000 and are invited on a complimentary trip to the annual corporate conference, where they spend two days being treated to fun activities and are recognized at the company awards banquet.
Wiltfong is a seven-year employee of CountryHouse.
Hero nominations are submitted by residents, families and fellow employees. Wiltfong was chosen by the director of CountryHouse of Grand Island to represent that residence in the competition.
Salinas, Allen and Shunkwiler attend training
Christina Salinas, an RN and massage therapist; Dayna Allen, a mental health professional; and Rebekah Shunkwiler, an alcohol and drug counselor, all of Prairie Winds Healing in Grand Island, attended a training titled ‘Practical Ways to Optimize Health and Well Being; Hope, Calm, Joy and Laughter’ Sept. 26 in Lincoln.
This training was presented by Brian King, an expert in applied biopsychology and how positive states contribute to health and wellbeing.
Prairie Winds Healing is located at 908 N. Howard Ave., Suite 102. They can be reached there at (308) 398-6050.
