Oncologists honored by National Cancer Institute
Dr. Ryan Ramaekers and Dr. David Crockett, CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center oncologists in Grand Island, were recently recognized with achievement awards from the National Cancer Institute (NCI).
Dedication in conducting clinical trials, referring patients for prevention, screening and treatment, and providing high quality care earned each a NCI Community Oncology Research Program (NCORP) Certificate of Excellence.
Ramaekers received a gold award and Crockett a silver award, both for patient enrollments in NCI treatment and cancer control trials from August 2018 through April 2019.
The honors were announced in late August at the NCORP annual meeting in Bethesda, Md. St. Francis celebrated Nov. 13 with an awards luncheon at the hospital.
NCORP is a national network that brings cancer clinical trials and care delivery studies to people in their own communities.
Baack, Placzek to retire at end of year
Andy Baack and Dan Placzek, attorneys at Smith, Johnson, Baack, Placzek, Allen, Connick, & Hansen, will be retiring later this year.
Their last day at Smith Johnson will be Dec. 31.
Baack and Placzek have worked at Smith Johnson for nearly 40 years.
A retirement party for Baack and Placzek will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 40 North Tap + Grille in Grand Island.
