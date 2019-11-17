Buettner attends state conference that focuses on ‘Working with Adolescents’
Anne Buettner of Grand Island, a licensed marriage and family therapist, clinical fellow and approved supervisor of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy, attended the fall Nebraska Association for Marriage and Family Therapy conference on “Working with Adolescents” on Nov. 8 in Omaha.
Dr. Sean Ayers of Omaha Children’s Hospital and Medical Center presented on teen suicide and depression. Facts, figures and how to do suicide assessment were discussed. Dr. Cody Hollist of the Marriage and Family Therapy Program of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln spoke on engagement with “difficult” adolescents. How to build a strong foundation with adolescents was discussed. Jesse Heaton, a licensed independent mental health practitioner and master certified in neuro-linguistic programming, presented “Seeing the World through Their Eyes” on autistic adolescents.
Buettner, a psychologist associate, licensed independent mental health practitioner, and licensed marriage and family therapist, practices at 3008 W. Stolley Park Road, Suite 4. in Grand Island. She can be reached at (308) 383-7000.
Santin completes orthodontic training program
Dr. Riley Santin of Island View Dental in Grand Island recently graduated from his two-year post-graduate orthodontic training through Progressive Orthodontic Seminars in Sacramento, Calif.
This training allows Santin to better treat his patients using conventional braces in order to correct crowding, spacing and other malocclusions.
Originally from Palmer, he graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in 2018.
Santin is also credentialed with Invisalign clear aligners, an alternative to brackets and wires for straightening teeth.
To learn more about conventional orthodontics or Invisalign treatments, call Island View Dental at (308) 381-0167 or go online to www.islandviewdental.com.
