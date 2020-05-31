Werner named FNBO managing director of community banking
Lynne Werner has been named managing director of community banking by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO).
Werner is responsible for managing and leading the team of relationship managers focused on serving FNBO’s business customers in the Kearney and Grand Island area. She will oversee credit decisions, identify new business opportunities, and provide advice and value to the bank’s business customers.
Werner joined FNBO in 2008 and previously served as senior director of Wealth and Investments in Grand Island. She was a trust officer at Wells Fargo Bank and also served as an attorney in private practice prior to joining FNBO.
She is an active volunteer in the Grand Island community, where she is chairwoman of the Hall County Airport Authority, a board member of Grand Island Community Foundation and Central Community College Foundation, and a former board member of Stuhr Museum Foundation. She was named the Grand Island Independent Woman of the Year in recognition for her community service and airport development.
Werner is a certified trust and financial advisor through Cannon Financial Institute and a member of the Nebraska Bar Association and Nebraska Bankers Association. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a juris doctorate from the Creighton University College of Law.
Schuppan named to Leadership Nebraska Class XIII
Lori Schuppan of Grand Island has been selected by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry to participate in Leadership Nebraska Class XIII.
Leadership Nebraska was founded in 2006 to identify current and emerging leaders throughout the state, enhance their leadership skills and deepen their knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing Nebraska.
Participants have been selected from different regions of the state and possess varied backgrounds and diverse talents. All candidates have demonstrated an abiding interest in Nebraska and its future. Orientation for the new class will begin in September, with sessions concluding in April 2021.
Schuppan began her career with Chief Industries 14 years ago as a benefits administrator and advanced into her current role of human resources director in November 2012.
She has earned the professional in human resources certification along with the Society of Human Resources Certified Professional certification. She has been involved with United Way and serves on the board of Central Nebraska Human Resources. She is also a board member of College Park and is a member of the United Methodist Church in Doniphan.
She and her husband, Steve, have three grown children and six grandchildren.
Mizner, Fjeldheim certified in aquatic therapy
Physical therapist Jena Mizner and physical therapist assistant Wendy Fjeldheim of Balance Mobility Aquatic Therapy Center in Grand Island have both completed aquatic certification through the Aquatic Therapy & Rehab Institute.
Mizner and Fjeldheim are the only certified aquatic therapy providers in Central Nebraska.
Aquatic therapy and rehabilitation uses the natural buoyancy and resistance of water to facilitate exercises without the compressive loading forces present with routine land based physical therapy programs. Warm water aquatic therapy also increases blood flow to promote healing of affected tissue. The Aquatic Therapy & Rehab Institute is a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to the professional development of health care professionals involved with aquatic therapy.
Mizner is a Holdrege native, with degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center and has been practicing and helping patients since 2017. She and her family live in Grand Island.
Fjeldheim is a Council Bluffs, Iowa, native, with a degree from Clarkson College in Omaha and has been practicing and helping patients since 1998. She and her family live in Doniphan.
Balance Mobility Aquatic Therapy Center is located at 905 N. Custer.
