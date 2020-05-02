Berg earns St. Francis Physician Excellence Award
Dr. Isaac Berg was presented with the 2020 Physician Excellence award at CHI Health St. Francis.
Berg was honored as part of Doctors’ Day recognition on March 30. Here is an excerpt of a nomination letter for Dr. Berg:
“I know Dr. Berg professionally and as a patient. I worked with him for many years at the clinic and was able to see firsthand what an excellent physician he is. It was common knowledge that he was always working, even when he wasn’t there. He is relentless in knowing, studying and researching medication treatment to ensure quality of care and preventative care to his patients. I can only imagine his personal sacrifices that he has made in the last decade for our community and its patients.
“His passion for medical science and for the patients in this community exemplifies and exceeds the core values of St. Francis. Because of that, I am very grateful to have him as my doctor and proud that we have him here to help so many people in our community.”
Other nominees were: Dr. Nikhil Jagan, Dr. Gary Settje, Dr. Manoj Suryanarayanan and Dr. Chad Vieth.
“We are so incredibly thankful for all of our providers who spend so many hours delivering great care for patients in our community,” said Ed Hannon, St. Francis president. “We pray for their skill and protection during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Schultz earns professional designation
Matthew R. Schultz, a financial advisor with Principal Life and Principal National Life Insurance companies has earned the Retirement Income Certified Professional designation from The American College of Financial Services.
Using current retirement portfolio management techniques, the RICP® advisor helps to identify retirement income needs and objectives relative to the client’s lifestyle goals in retirement. Individuals who earn an RICP® designation can provide knowledgeable advice on a broad range of retirement topics including the use of annuities, mitigation of risks to retirement income planning, estate issues, Social Security, health insurance, housing decisions, and income taxation.
Schultz was born and raised in Grand Island and graduated from Oklahoma City University.
