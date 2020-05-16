Elder named digital director by Independent
Maddie Eldqer has been hired as digital director by The Grand Island Independent.
Elder previously worked in sales and advertising at the York News-Times in York for two years.
A native of McCook, she earned a bachelor of arts in business administration in 2018 from Doane University in Crete, where she was on the track and field team and served on the Student Congress.
While at Doane, she traveled to India and completed a sports marketing internship in Chicago.
Sadd named OnePress board president
Randy Sadd, co-publisher of the Doniphan Herald, has become the 70th president of the board of directors of OnePress, formerly Nebraska Press Advertising Service.
Press is the first president from his newspaper to serve as president of the OnePress board.
Sadd and his wife, Jodi, live in Doniphan and have two children who attend Doniphan-Trumbull Public School. He is an active member in the Doniphan community.
He succeeds Nathan Arneal, publisher of the North Bend Eagle, as OnePress president.
Also, Terrie Baker, publisher of The Grand Island Independent, has completed her term as president of the board of the Nebraska Press Association. She now will serve a term as immediate past president of the board.
