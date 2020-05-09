Peace Lutheran Preschool announces new director

DeeAnn Dupler has been named preschool director by Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island, starting in late May.

Dupler has served on the staff of the preschool in the past but left in 2019 to work for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Peace Lutheran Church has been the home of a preschool ministry for almost 40 years. Peace Lutheran Preschool has options to serve families all year long, all week long, and all day long.

For more information, visit the Preschool website at www.peacepreschoolgi.org or call (308) 850-2146. The preschool is at 1710 N. North Road.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments