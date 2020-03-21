Attorneys named Fellows by Nebraska Bar Foundation

Thomas Emerton of Cairo and Kevin Brostrom and Matthew Maser, both of Grand Island, are among 30 distinguished Nebraska lawyers who were honored as Fellows of the Nebraska State Bar Foundation March 13 at the foundation’s 32nd Annual Fellows Dinner in Omaha.

Emerton is president and CEO of Pathway Bank, headquartered in Cairo.

Brostrom is a solo practitioner with Lauritsen Brownell & Brostrom and a past president of the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education.

Maser is counsel for Koley Jessen and general counsel for Speedway Motors and Speedway Properties. He is chairman of the Grand Island Area Economic Development Board.

