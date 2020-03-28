Mark Langerud joins Riekes Equipment staff
Mark Langerud has been hired by Riekes Equipment as director of rental and used.
Langerud will provide leadership for the Rental and Used Teams across all seven Riekes locations and is responsible for the execution of a strategy that positions Riekes for continued growth in those markets.
He has 30 years of experience in the material handling industry, with the last 20 focused on selling new and used equipment.
He holds a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Riekes has locations in Nebraska, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Missouri, including a Grand Island office at 1806 S. North Road.
Casey Heck receives national award
Casey Heck, a hearing instrument specialist for Beltone Hearing Aid Centers in Grand Island, recently received the Master Hearing Aid Practitioner’s Award.
Heck was recognized at Beltone’s annual gathering by the company’s owner and president, Dean Kent. The national award is presented to hearing instrument specialists who have achieved excellence in testing, dispensing and maintaining hearing technology.
She administers basic hearing tests including air conduction, bone conduction, or speech audiometry tests to evaluate hearing or related disabilities. In addition, she and her staff offer routine care, maintenance and repair of hearing aids and other communication devices.
Heck oversees a full-time office at 721 W. Seventh St. in Grand Island as well as serves patients in the Hastings area at a weekly service center in Hastings. To schedule an appointment, stop at the Grand Island location or call (308) 382-9169.
