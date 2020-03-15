Thompson named to Arc board
Beth Thompson has been named to the Arc of Central Nebraska board.
Thompson is the circulation director at The Grand Island Independent. She grew up in Grand island and now lives in Dannebrog.
The Arc of Central Nebraska advocates for the rights and full participation of all children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Thompson is a member-at-large of the board.
Estevez hired by Friendship House
Miguel Estevez has joined the Friendship House Counseling Clinic as a provisionally licensed mental health practitioner and a provisionally licensed alcohol and drug counselor.
Estevez holds a bachelor of arts degree in biology and a master of science degree in clinical mental health, both from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He graduated high from Grand Island Senior High in 2010 and is now providing bilingual outpatient counseling services at Friendship House.
For an appointment with Estevez, call (308) 675-3345.
Herden named Museum of Nebraska Art executive director
Nicole Herden has been hired as executive director of the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney.
Herden has managed curatorial and museum facilities projects for more than 10 years, including the past four years as curator of art at Boise Art Museum, where she developed over a dozen exhibitions annually while expanding the permanent collection by nearly 500 works of art. She also served two years as registrar there.
Herden was hired after a national search and replaces Audrey Kauders, who retired in June 2019 after 17 years at MONA. Marilyn Hadley, who has served as interim director, will continue in that position until Herden’s March 30 start date.
Herden’s career path includes work as curatorial assistant of American and Western American Art at Phoenix Art Museum and curatorial assistant of Contemporary Art at Arizona State University Art Museum. She also worked as an adjunct art professor and graduate teaching assistant at Boise State University, as well as a high school teacher in Arizona at Apache Junction School District.
Her professional affiliations include the American Alliance of Museums, Association of Art Museum Curators and College Art Association, among others.
Herden has master’s degrees in art history and visual arts from Arizona State University and Boise State University, respectively, and a bachelor’s degree in art education from the University of Arizona.
Ruge receives state planning award
Leslie Ruge, a Hall County Regional Planning Commission member representing the village of Alda, received the Carol Swayne Award for 2020 recently at the Nebraska Planning Conference awards banquet.
The Nebraska Planning and Zoning Association presents the award annually in recognition of the contributions of Carol Swayne, a longtime member of the Bellevye Planning Commission.
As a member of the Regional Planning Commission, Ruge works on the development, maintenance, and implementation of the Comprehensive Plan for the city of Grand Island and Hall County.
The commission administers land use regulations established in the zoning and subdivision ordinances.
