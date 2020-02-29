Barrientos joins AMGL staff as senior accountant

Tyler Barrientos recently joined the staff of AMGL, PC, an accounting firm in Grand Island.

Bringing more than three years of accounting experience, Barrientos joins the firm as a senior accountant. His responsibilities include preparing individual, business, and fiduciary income tax returns for clients in a variety of industries. Also, he will provide services in financial reporting to nonprofit and governmental organizations.

A native of Grand Island and a Central Catholic High School graduate, he has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Midland University, with an emphasis in accounting and management.

AMGL, PC is located at 1203 W. Second St. Barrientos can be reached there at (308) 381-1810.

Weller certified as nurseryman

Eudora Weller of Tilley Sprinklers & Landscaping in Grand Island has been recognized as a certified nurseryman by the Nebraska Nursery & Landscape Association for 2020.

The Nebraska Certified Nurseryman program identifies the dedicated individuals who are knowledgeable and experienced in their vocation. Certified status is earned through practical experience in the industry, passing a three-part test reviewing the basics of the industry, and commitment to continuing education.

Tilley Sprinklers & Landscaping is located at 3515 N. Highway 281. Weller can be reached at (308) 382-1282.

