Lierman working as intern with AgriGold
Tanner Lierman of Grand Island is the newest member of AgriGold’s 2020 sales intern program.
Lierman is a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and is doing his internship in the Grand Island area.
AgriGold has hired 60 interns across the Corn Belt, including three in Nebraska.
Tying agronomy, sales and marketing together, in his internship, Lierman will have the opportunity to further his professional skills and gain relevant digital ag experience by introducing growers to Advantage Acre, a web-based digital ag tool that brings together three fundamental components of farming: seed, soil and weather.
He will work with farmers to begin uploading data and analyzing information, giving them simplified access to their operational information in addition to allowing for more confident decision making throughout the year and ensuring AgriGold is optimizing customers’ seed investments.
Dinsdale named to Nebraska Greats Foundation board
Grand Island businessman/philanthropist Tom Dinsdale has been named to the 13 member Board of Directors of the Nebraska Greats Foundation. His selection was unanimously approved at the June 11 board meeting in Omaha. He will serve an initial five-year term.
Dinsdale is a native of Palmer. He is owner of Central Nebraska car and truck dealerships, including Tom Dinsdale Chevrolet Cadillac GMC in Grand Island, and serves as a vice president of Pinnacle Bank Corp. He is also a member of the American Legion and a trustee at Hastings College.
He and his wife, Kim, are philanthropists supporting many projects and causes, from the arts to education and human services.
Dinsdale was named 2010 Man of The Year by The Grand Island Independent.
