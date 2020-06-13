Associated Staffing hires new recruiter
Alejandro Serna has been hired as a recruiter for Associated Staffing in Grand Island.
Serna moved to Grand Island in October 2014 and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in December 2016 as an early graduate after completing his junior year. He joined the United States Army Reserves in May 2016 and attended basic training during the summer at Fort Jackson, S.C.
He has four years of customer service experience.
Associated Staffing, established in 1995, has locations in Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Columbus and Omaha, and offers temporary and permanent staffing and recruiting services locally and nationwide
YMCA adds youth development director to staff
Seth Webster has joined the staff of the Grand Island YMCA as youth development director.
Webster will oversee programs that meet the Y’s mission of helping kids reach their potential. He is responsible for organizing and overseeing youth soccer, basketball, volleyball, and softball summer camps, along with fall and spring sports leagues. He will also oversee the school age child care program which includes Summer Fun Club, School’s Out Fun Club and the After School Fun Club,
Webster is a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate. He has worked at the YMCA of the Prairie in Holdrege, the Kearney Family YMCA, as well as working as a recreation director in Minden.People in Business
Associated Staffing hires new recruiter
Alejandro Serna has been hired as a recruiter for Associated Staffing in Grand Island.
Serna moved to Grand Island in October 2014 and graduated from Grand Island Senior High in December 2016 as an early graduate after completing his junior year. He joined the United States Army Reserves in May 2016 and attended basic training during the summer at Fort Jackson, S.C.
He has four years of customer service experience.
Associated Staffing, established in 1995, has locations in Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Columbus and Omaha, and offers temporary and permanent staffing and recruiting services locally and nationwide
YMCA adds youth development director to staff
Seth Webster has joined the staff of the Grand Island YMCA as youth development director.
Webster will oversee programs that meet the Y’s mission of helping kids reach their potential. He is responsible for organizing and overseeing youth soccer, basketball, volleyball, and softball summer camps, along with fall and spring sports leagues. He will also oversee the school age child care program which includes Summer Fun Club, School’s Out Fun Club and the After School Fun Club,
Webster is a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate. He has worked at the YMCA of the Prairie in Holdrege, the Kearney Family YMCA, as well as working as a recreation director in Minden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.