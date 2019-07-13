Crouch joins staff at Waters Family Dentistry
Dr. Jory Crouch has begun practicing at Waters Family Dentistry in Grand Island.
Crouch is a graduate of Grand Island Senior High. He earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln and received his doctor of dental surgery from Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha.
While in school, he volunteered his time to provide dentistry to the underserved populations in and around Omaha. His special interests in dentistry include extractions, implants, crown and bridge, esthetics, root canals, emergency care, pediatrics and Invisalign.
Crouch and his wife, Shayna, have two children.
The clinic is located at 2916 W. Stolley Park Road, Suite A. For appointments with Dr. Crouch, call (308) 382-1734.
Ritter certified in concrete masonry
Natasha Ritter of Christensen Concrete Products in Grand Island recently completed the National Concrete Masonry Association’s concrete masonry technologist course.
Ritter completed three levels of courses, which included topics such as Introduction to Concrete Masonry Product; Concrete Masonry Codes, Standards and Specifications; Fire Safety; Sound Abatement; Architectural Enhancements with Concrete Masonry; and Quality Assurance and Inspection. The concrete masonry technologist course provides a a three-year certification.
She also attended the General Shale Brick Distributer School in Denver. This course covered specifying and designing with masonry, thin veneers, and ASTM specifications for brick.
Ritter has been with Christensen Concrete Products for more than a year. She has 20 years of retail and customer service experience in the Grand Island area.
She and her husband, Shawn, live in Grand Island with their two children.
MLH director receives international recognition for management skills
HASTINGS — Pat Kern, the director of social services and case management at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, was named the top manager in the world recently by Gallup.
A 33-year employee of MLH, received the Gallup Manager of the Year Award in June as part of the Gallup Great Workplace Award ceremony.
MLH also won the Gallup Great Workplace Award for the fifth year. Any organization being considered for the Great Workplace Award was eligible to nominate a manager as Manager of the Year.
Other finalists were from companies including Stryker Corporation, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance, KinderCare Education and Hawaii Pacific Health. The nominees were considered based on their ability to engage and inspire their employees, achieve business outcomes, support employee development and build a culture of excellence.
Kern has developed his department from two staff members to 16. The department also has a .04% turnover rate.