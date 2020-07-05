Vogt receives professional designation
Michelle Vogt, an insurance agent for Pathway Insurance Agency in Grand Island, has achieved the Certified Insurance Service Representative professional designation through the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.
The designation marks the successful completion of five courses and examinations of professional career development in the insurance industry.
Pathway Insurance is an independent insurance agency serving Central Nebraska. Vogt’s office is at 3333 W. State Street. She can be reached at 308-382-3150.
Hranac new director at CountryHouse
Kelly Hranac has been hired as director of CountryHouse Residence for Memory Care in Grand Island.
Hranac replaces Jessica Soucie, who left CountryHouse in April for a role as executive director of The Kensington in Hastings, another Agemark community.
CountryHouse provides memory care for individuals living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Hranac has years of long-term care and memory care leadership experience. She has an LPN degree, assisted living administrator’s license, and dementia practitioner certification.
She has served as event chairwoman for the Grand Island Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease and volunteers for the Alzheimer’s Association and many other local nonprofit organizations.
Because she came from another local care community, Hranac’s first few weeks on the job were spent training from home. CountryHouse and all Agemark communities have implemented strict guidelines during COVID-19 to protect the health of staff and residents. After a two-week period of self-isolation and a negative COVID-19 test, she was ready to take charge of the community.
