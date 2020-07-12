Fruchtl new lender at Pinnacle Bank in Grand Island
AJ Fruchtl recently joined Pinnacle Bank’s Grand Island lending team. His office is at the bank’s new downtown location.
In his new role, Fruchtl will focus on building strong relationships, offering a wide range of lending products, and assisting both personal and business customers with the loan process.
He grew up in Grand Island and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. He attended Hastings College, where he played baseball and earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and business education. For the past three and a half years, he has been a management trainee and lender at Pinnacle Bank’s Hastings location.
Fruchtl is a TeamMates mentor. He was also a member of the 31st class of Leadership Tomorrow. In Hastings, he was active with the Young Professionals and volunteered as a coach for the Hastings High School baseball team.
Kjar named general manager of Chief Agri
Mark Kjar has been named president/general manager of Chief Agri, headquartered in Kearney.
Kjar began his career with Chief in 1998. He advanced to manufacturing manager at Chief Fabrication in 2006 and was promoted in 2010 to general manager.
Chief Agri specializes in the design, manufacture, and sale of grain storage systems around the world. As president/general manager, Kjar will provide the vision and leadership for global market growth, uphold high quality expectations, and satisfy ongoing consumer needs.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a bachelor of science in business administration, an emphasis in human resources and business management, and double minors in accounting and finance. He is also an advocate for manufacturing awareness and education, through his roles as chairman of the Nebraska Manufacturing Advisory Council, co-champion of the Central Nebraska Manufacturing Partnership, and member of the Industrial Technology Advisory Board at Central Community College.
Chief Agri is part of Chief Industries, which is headquartered in Grand Island.
Brandt to lead Central District of Elks
Jeremy Brandt of Aurora has been installed as district deputy for the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for lodges in the Central District of the Nebraska Elks Association.
Brandt was installed for a one-year term during the BPO Elks National Convention July 5-8 in Baltimore.
The BPO Elks is one of the premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live.
Each year, the order donates more than $85 million in cash and $450 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations.
