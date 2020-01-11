Governor appoints Bailey to state commission
Hall County GIS Coordinator Bailey Gibson has been appointed to the Nebraska Geographic Information Systems Council by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Gibson’s appointment continues through Sept. 9.
The GIS Council has nearly 30 representatives from state, county, municipal, and federal government agencies, as well as other public and private entities that use GIS/geospatial technologies. It was established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1991 and serves as the state’s primary oversight group for the development of standards, strategies, and policies related to the creation and use of geospatial data and technologies.
Gibson also serves on the Hall County/City of Grand Island Interlocal GIS Committee. She was instrumental in launching the Hall County GeoHub website, where maps, GIS data, and applications are available to the public. Her GIS skills have also assisted in tasks such as verifying land record data, mapping the roads damaged by the 2019 floods, mapping proposal and impact areas for the Hall County board, and verifying political subdivision boundaries for the Hall County election office.
She has worked for Hall County since 2013 and has served as the GIS coordinator since 2017. She holds a bachelor of science degree in geography from Wayne State College in Wayne.
Bailey and her husband, Scott, live in Grand Island with their two children.
Glaser promoted by Bosselman Enterprises
Brian Glaser has been promoted to Fuel Operations Coordinator at Bosselman Enterprises in Grand Island.
Glaser has been a fuel inventory analyst at Bosselman for three years and is now filling a position developed by the expanding Fuel Department.
He is a Grand Island native and received his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and his graduate degree from Keller Graduate School of Management in Las Vegas, Nev.
Glaser can be reached at brian.glaser@bosselman.com or (308) 218-2418.
Salinas attends continuing education
Christina Salinas, an RN and a licensed massage therapist, has completed 14 hours of continuing education in relief for shoulders, arms and hands.
This included instruction on how to isolate the muscle and tendons that cause painful conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis with effective techniques to diminish discomfort and offer alternatives to treatment besides medication.
Salinas practices at Prairie Winds Healing at 908 N. Howard Ave., Suite 102, in Grand Island. She can be reached at (308) 398-6050.
