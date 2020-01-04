Two join staff at Live Well Physical Therapy
Nicole Thompson and Nicole Powell have joined the staff of Live Well Physical Therapy in Grand Island.
Thompson is a 2019 honors graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she earned a doctorate in physical therapy. She also has a master’s degree in exercise science from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
She has experience in multiple settings, including outpatient orthopedics, inpatient rehabilitation, pediatrics and aquatics. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Nebraska Physical Therapy Association.
Thompson is treating patients at Live Well Physical Therapy’s 929 S. Locust St. location.
Powell received her doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, and a bachelor of science degree in allied health science from Chadron State College in Chadron.
She is a Nebraska native, growing up on a farm near Carleton. With more than 15 years of clinical practice experience, she specializes in chronic pain conditions, with a focus on neuro-pain science. She has extensive experience in geriatrics and orthopedics.
Powell is a certified strength and conditioning specialist. She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and the Nebraska Physical Therapy Association.
She and her husband, Travis, have three children.
Powell is treating patients at Live Well Physical Therapy’s Grand Island Pain Relief Center at 403 Lexington Circle.
To make appointments at Live Well, call (308) 382-9700.
