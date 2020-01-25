Krejci promoted to partner at Smith Johnson
Jared Krejci, an attorney with Smith Johnson Law Firm in Grand Island since 2015, has been promoted to its partnership ranks.
Krejci’s practice focuses on civil litigation and appeals.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a law degree from the University of Virginia. He previously worked at the West Virginia attorney general’s office.
Krejci is a St. Paul native and lives in rural Howard County. He and his wife, Shannon, have a baby girl.
Women’s Business Center gets new director
Jessica Campos of Grand Island has been appointed director of the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Women’s Business Center.
The Women’s Business Center organizes training events for rural entrepreneurs throughout Nebraska. Events focus on online marketing, QuickBooks training, business plan basics, tax tips and more.
Campos brings more than a decade of banking and financial experience to her new position, including providing financial education to consumers, business owners and their employees. She has also spent a decade as a business advocate, partnering with community organizations to ensure community growth through small businesses.
Campos will coordinate with partner organizations to provide training and technical assistance opportunities to borrowers and prospective borrowers; assist business specialists in developing individualized technical assistance plans and provide guidance on implementation; and develop relationships with borrowers and potential borrowers.
Campos can be reached at the center’s new Grand Island office at College Park, by phone at (402) 870-1521 or by email at jessicac@cfra.org or wbc@cfra.org
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic and environmental issues.
Olsson names business consultant leader for state
KEARNEY — Olsson, a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, has announced the promotion of Joe Johnson to business consultant leader for the Nebraska region.
Johnson has previously served as business consultant leader for Olsson’s offices in Grand Island and Kearney. He begins his statewide duties immediately.
Johnson’s professional background is extensive, having served as city administrator for Nebraska City and David City and assistant city administrator of South Sioux City before he joined Olsson.
During his time with the firm, Johnson has worked with local office leaders at Olsson on several key initiatives with a wide range of clients, including Sarpy County, Omaha Public Power District, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and many municipalities.
Johnson has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities. The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
First National Bank of Omaha announces promotions
First National Bank of Omaha has announced that John Hoggatt has been named managing director of community banking, and Brian Moore has been promoted to vice president of credit policy. Together, they will have leadership responsibility for business customers in Kearney and Grand Island, as well as other areas of the bank’s seven-state footprint.
With his new role, Hoggatt will oversee credit decisions and lead a team of relationship managers in providing business customers with advice and value. Hoggatt and his team will be responsible for growing the business in Kearney and Grand Island, as well as in South Dakota. Hoggatt has more than 30 years of banking experience and previously led the bank in Kearney and Grand Island.
Moore will serve as the credit officer for Kearney and Grand Island, as well as in areas of Illinois and South Dakota. He is responsible for loan approval, monitoring portfolio quality and working alongside relationship managers on complex business deals. Moore joined FNBO in 2011 and previously served as senior manager of commercial banking.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska. First National of Nebraska and its affiliates have more than $23 billion in assets and nearly 5,000 employee associates. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Learn more at FNBO.com.
Local dentists complete training course
Dr. CJ Stec and Dr. Jacob Stines of Stec Cosmetic and Family Dentistry completed a continuing education course earlier this month in Las Vegas.
This course focused on making dentures quicker and more accurately for patients. The doctors also learned how to better troubleshoot issues with dentures fitting properly.
For more information, contact the clinic, 2009 W. Faidley Ave., at (308) 382-4440 or check online at www.drstec.com.
