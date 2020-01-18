Ochoa, Medina Chavez join Child Advocacy Center
Gabriella Ochoa and Ana Medina Chavez have joined the staff of Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center in Grand Island.
Ochoa is a bilingual multi-disciplinary coordinator.
She received her bachelor’s degree in child youth and family studies, with minors in psychology and sociology, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Medina Chavez is a bilingual family advocate. She will assist in educating, guiding and providing assistance to victims and families throughout the investigation and prosecution of the case. She has experience in family intervention services and family dynamics.
Krejcl promoted to partner at Smith Johnson Law Firm
Jared Krejcl, an attorney with Smith Johnson Law Firm in Grand Island since 2015, has been promoted to its partnership ranks.
Krejcl’s practice focuses on civil litigation and appeals.
He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and a law degree from the University of Virginia. He previously worked for the West Virginia attorney general’s office.
Krejcl is a St. Paul native and lives in rural Howard County. He and his wife, Shannon, have a baby girl.
