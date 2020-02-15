Sutton joins Lutz staff in Grand Island
Scott Sutton has been hired by Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm as an escalation engineer in its Tech Division, based in Grand Island.
Sutton is responsible for managing escalation issues, as well as providing onsite technical support to outsourced IT clients.
He received his bachelor’s degree in intercultural ministry from Ethnos360 Missionary Training Center.
Esparza partners with Phillips Tax for tax season
Rocio Esparza is partnering with Phillips Tax and Business Services in Grand Island for the second year as a tax preparer.
Esparza specializes in both business and individual income taxes. She is able to offer Phillips Tax clients a bilingual service.
She has an associate’s degree in business administration and is pursing a bachelor’s degree at Doane University. She is a managing partner at Esparza & Associates and also owns a business with her husband.
Esparza is also a volunteer at the Literacy Council of Grand Island and the Grand Island Children’s Museum, and is a member of the Student Advisory Board.
Phillips Tax and Business Services is located at 211 W. Third St. She can be reached by phone at (308) 646-6573.
Serbousek named Third City Clinic president
Dr. Matthew Serbousek of Island View Dental was appointed president of Third City Community Clinic at its annual meeting on Jan. 29.
Third City Community Clinic provides basic medical, dental and pharmaceutical care to low-income individuals. It is a totally donation-funded free clinic for those who qualify and is staffed by all volunteer physicians and dentists.
Serbousek volunteers at the clinic and he and his partners, Dr. Rick Kearns and Dr. Riley Santin, sponsor an annual extraction clinic in October at their practice.
Third City Clinic has been open since 1994. Anyone interest in making donations or volunteering can contact the clinic at (308) 398-5312.
