Thompson new CFO of client accounts at Phillips Tax
Marcy Thompson has been named chief financial officer of client accounts at Phillips Tax & Business Services in Grand Island.
Thompson was previously owner of Exact Figures Business and Accounting Consulting. Phillips Tax recently announced its merger with Exact Figures.
Thompson founded Exact Figures Bookkeeping in 2014. She graduated from Bellevue University with a bachelor’s degree in business with an emphasis in accounting. She has worked in the bookkeeping/accounting field for more than 10 years and is also a Quickbooks Pro-Advisor and trainer as well as teaching payroll law seminars across the country.
Phillips Tax & Business Services is located at 211 W. Third St. Thompson can be reached there at (308) 381-3668.
Equitable Bank adds five new staff members
Five people recently joined the staff of Equitable Bank in Grand Island.
Jennifer Iles will serve as retail branch manager.
Iles has more than 20 years of experience in finance, legal and customer service. She has been with Equitable since 2015, serving as a loan processor as well as an internal audit assistant. In her new role she will supervise and manage the Grand Island branches while overseeing the financial reporting, training of staff, and growing branch revenue. She also will be assisting customers and ensuring the continuation of excellent customer service.
She graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. She volunteers for Junior Achievement as well as Stolley Park Elementary School and serves as a Responsible Living Support Group Guide.
Iles is also director of the Family History and Genealogical Center at the LDS church. She and her husband, Michael, have three children and four grandchildren.
Steve Kiolbasa has joined Equitable as a licensed sales agent.
Kiolbasa has more than 20 years of life, health and long-term insurance sales experience. He will present individualized plans to clients to help customize their coverage and ensure their long-term goals are being considered.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and has earned the LUTCF and CLTC designations. He is also certified in the areas of Medicare and the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Kiolbasa and his wife, Ann, have three children, and live in Hastings.
Trisha Manolidis has joined the team as an investment and marketing assistant.
Manolidis has more than 10 years of customer service experience as well as several years of finance and office administration. She will assist with marketing projects as well as provide customer service and assistance to the wealth management area of the bank.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Doane University. She is a past board member for Grand Island Boys Town.
Manolidis and her husband, Braden, have a son and daughter and live in Grand Island.
Ethan Nelson will serve as a product specialist in Grand Island.
Nelson recently graduated with an associate degree in business administration from Central Community College and has two years of banking experience. He will provide customer service in regard to products and services as well as support the company’s electronic banking services.
He lives in Central City, where he is actively involved in 4-H, providing his time as a mentor.
Phil Wieck joins Equitable as a commercial and ag lender.
Wieck has more than five years of ag lending experience in the Grand Island market and is also part owner of Tom Wieck Realty and Auction. In his new role with the bank, he will service existing customer accounts and will focus on growing and building new bank relationships.
He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the College of Commercial Credit. He also holds a Nebraska real estate broker’s license. He is a Hope Harbor board member, serving as past board president, and volunteers as an auctioneer for several nonprofit organizations.
Wieck and his wife, Britni, have a son and daughter and live in Grand Island.
