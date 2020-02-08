New hired as tax preparer by Phillips Tax
Susan New has joined the Phillips Tax & Business Services team in Grand Island as a tax preparer in the areas of both personal and business taxes.
New has more than six years of experience in the preparation of income taxes as well as 10 years in the bank industry. She also has been a licensed Realtor for more than 15 years and is a member of the Grand Island Board of Realtors and a member of the National Association of Realtors.
Phillips Tax & Business Services is located at 211 W. Third St. New can be reached there at (308) 381-3668.
Webb new sales manager for Dick’s Motor Co.
Dan Webb has been hired as sales manager for Dick’s Motor Co. in Grand Island.
Webb will focus on used vehicle sales and financing.
He has 33 years of experience in sales and finance in the Grand Island and Central City area.
Dick’s Motor Co. is located at 716 W. Fifth St. Webb is available there seven days a week. He can be reached at (308) 384-2554.
Ehly appointed to statewide nursing board
Ronda Ehly of Kenesaw, chief nursing officer at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, recently was chosen by Gov. Pete Ricketts to serve on the Nebraska Center for Nursing Board.
Ehly began her three-year term on the board in January.
The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Center for Nursing to address shortages of nurses in the state. The 16-member Nebraska Center for Nursing Board meets several times a year to help find solutions to shortages.
Ehly has worked in the nursing field for more than 40 years.
Springer receives advanced certification
Carlene Springer, a provider at Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, recently received designation as an advanced oncology certified nurse practitioner.
Springer was recognized for her specialized knowledge and experience with treating cancer patients.
A cancer survivor, she worked as an oncology nurse from 1999 until returning to school and earning her master of science in nursing in 2013 from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
Springer has worked for many years at the Morrison Cancer Center. She works with Drs. M. Sitki Copur and Thomas Zusag.
