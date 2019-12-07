Edwards attends IIMC board meeting, runs for vice president
RaNae Edwards, Grand Island city clerk, attended the midyear board meeting of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks Nov. 15-16 in Greenville, S.C.
The 26-member board worked on the organization’s strategic plan for the next three years and its 2020 budget. Edwards has been the Region VIII representative on the board since 2016.
IIMC is a professional nonprofit association with more than 14,000 members throughout North America and 15 other countries, representing municipalities with populations of 1,000 to more than 10 million.
Edwards is a candidate for vice president of the organization, with the vice president to be elected prior to its May 17-20, 2020, annual conference in St. Louis. Candidates for vice president must have served three years on the IIMC Board of Directors. The vice president automatically advances to president-elect and then to president.
Edwards has been involved with county and city governments for more than 36 years. She was elected the Howard County clerk at age 23 and held that position for 16 years.
She was appointed Grand Island city clerk in July 2000. She received her Certified Municipal Clerk designation in 2003 and her Master Municipal Clerk designation in 2008. She also received an associate’s degree in business administration in 2005 and a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 2010.
Edwards has served as president of the Nebraska Municipal Clerks Association as well as on various boards and committees and as a presenter at several NMCA Clerks Institutes and Academies.
She was named the NMCA Outstanding Clerk of the Year in 2010. She attended the IIMC Study Abroad Program in England in June 2019.
Alba hired by Paul Davis of Central Nebraska
Alex Alba has been hired as an associate at Paul Davis Restoration of Central Nebraska in Grand Island.
Alba is responsible for estimating and overseeing jobs in residential and commercial cleanup, restoration, repairs and reconstruction of property damage from water, fire, smoke, vandalism and mold insurance claim losses. He will also work in the company’s emergency services division, which provides property owners with 24-hour assistance.
He has served in the trades for more than 12 years as a professional in construction, operating heavy equipment, project supervision, estimating, management, maintenance and labor, among others. He began his career during his teen years while helping family members in their construction businesses in Mexico and California.
Alba holds an associate of applied science degree in construction technology with a construction management specialization from Central Community College-Hastings.
He is fluent in English and Spanish. He will be involved in community activities with Habitat for Humanity and Chamber of Commerce events, along with nonprofits and associations. He and his wife and family have lived in Grand Island since 2010.
Paul Davis Restoration of Central Nebraska is headquartered at 438 Industrial Lane, Suite E. Alba can be reached there at (308) 398-0370.
Serbousek honored at national dentistry meeting in Chicago
Dr. Matt Serbousek of Grand Island and the Nebraska Academy of General Dentistry received the Continuing Education Award of Excellence, ACE Newsletter Award and the Constituent of the Year Award on Nov. 8 at the Academy of General Dentistry annual meeting in Chicago.
Serbousek is the Nebraska AGD president and served as its delegate at the national meeting.
He graduated from Midwestern University Dental College of Medicine in 2013 and currently practices dentistry at Island View Dental in Grand Island.
To schedule an appointment, call (308) 381-0167 or go online to www.islandviewdental.com.
Buhlke recognized as ‘Community Star’ on Rural Health Day
Dr. Brian Buhlke of Central City has been recognized as a “Community Star” by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health in conjunction with National Rural Health Day 2019.
Buhlke, a member of the Nebraska Rural Health Association, was nominated and selected to appear in the 2019 edition of the book of Community Stars published Nov. 21.
The book is available on the organization’s website at www.PowerofRural.org. For the first time since its inception, a limited number of Community Star books will also be available for purchase.
Roger Wells, who served with Buhlke on Nebraska’s Rural Health Advisory Commission, shared that Dr. Buhlke’s first and primary focus has always been to advocate for appropriate high quality medical care in rural Nebraska. He has a long record of challenging and working to change policies related to affordable EMS services, as well as the need for safety net providers in community dwelling mental health facilities.
Buhlke practices at Merrick Medical Center at 1715 26th St. in Central City. He can be reached there at (308) 946-3015.
Lindsley, Worm earn Applicator of the Year honors
Treg Lindsley of Benedict and Derek Worm of Shelby are among the applicators recently honored with the Applicator of the Year Award by Central Valley Ag Cooperative in York.
This year eight applicators were named for their efforts throughout the 2019 growing season. Each recipient is chosen based on criteria developed by their regional operations manager. The amount of acres they cover, along with the care and maintenance of their machine play a role in the decision.
Central Valley Ag took the award winners on a hunting trip in November. Each award winner also received a Benelli Montefeltro 12-gauge shotgun.
Saathoff elected vice chairman of state soybean board
Doug Saathoff of Trumbull has been elected to a one-year term as vice chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board.
Saathoff is also a member of the board’s Domestic Marketing Committee and Education & Communication Committee.
The board represents Nebraska’s soybean farmers in investing and leveraging soybean checkoff resources through research, marketing, education and communication.
