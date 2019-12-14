Hawthorne promoted by Union Bank & Trust
Jon Hawthorne has been promoted by Union Bank & Trust to assistant vice president of Union Equipment Finance.
Hawthorne has been with UBT for eight years, serving in a variety of roles with the bank, including credit analyst and equipment finance officer. In his new role, he will be responsible for business development and relationship management with current and potential Union Equipment Finance customers.
He is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in business administration and earned his master of science in finance from Bellevue University in 2015. He is a member of the Nebraska Trucking Association, the AGC Nebraska Chapter and Nebraska Building Chapter, and the Equipment Financing and Leasing Association.
Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank with 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas, including one at 2008 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.
Ketteler, Williams join AMGL staff
René Ketteler and Jeanne Williams have joined the accounting staff of AMGL, P.C., in Grand Island.
Williams has joined the staff as senior tax accountant. Prior to starting with the firm, she worked for nine years at another accounting firm in Central Nebraska.
She graduated cum laude from the University of Nebraska in December 1987 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting.
Williams has experience with corporate, partnership, fiduciary and individual income tax returns. She will also offer business accounting and payroll services. She is a longtime resident of Nebraska and has lived in Grand Island for many years.
Ketteler began work with AMGL in October. Her job responsibilities include benefit plan operations as well as payroll administration.
She has more than 20 years of accounting experience, including accounts payable and receivable and insurance processing. She earned an associate degree from Spencer School of Business in September 1989. A native of Petersburg, she lives in Grand Island with her husband.
AMGL is located at 1203 W. Second St. They can be reached there at (308) 381-1810.
Two Grand Island women win trip for business success
Megan Deras Carbajal and Yazmin Carbajal of Grand Island were awarded a trip to Arizona due to the success of their home-based businesses through Plexus Worldwide.
The business owners were flown to Scottsdale with their guests. Their trip included lunch and dinner with Plexus executives, a tour of the corporate office and $300 spending money.
Plexus Worldwide is a direct-selling health, wellness and weight management company that recently expanded operations to Canada and Australia, with plans to launch in Mexico in 2020.
