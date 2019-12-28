Klinginsmith completes Institute of Excellence
Cherri Klinginsmith of St. Paul, Howard County zoning administrator and floodplain manager, has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for participation in the Nebraska Association County Officials Institute of Excellence.
The institute is a collaboration between NACO and the University of Nebraska. It provides leadership development for elected, appointed and tangential county officials. It includes face-to-face workshops in North Platte and Lincoln taught by faculty from Nebraska Extension, the UNL Department of Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication and the UNO Centers for Public Affairs Research, as well as Larry Dix, NACO’s executive director.
Central Valley Ag announces new VP
Central Valley Ag has announced Jeremy Lee as senior vice president of grain. He will be responsible for leading the grain division of CVA, focused on providing markets to local producers. Lee comes to CVA from Mid-South AG of the Lawrence Group in Wilson, Ark., where he held the position of CFO/COO.
Lee holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and financial management from the University of North Dakota. He started working at CVA in early December.
Central Valley Ag’s grain division has access to every major market west of the Mississippi, allowing them to provide competitive bids to patrons. Lee will lead the grain specialists at CVA. They are the frontline grain buyers for the company and help customers find the best way to sell their grain.
