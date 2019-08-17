Walpole joins Heartland Health Center staff
Dr. Chandler Walpole has joined Heartland Health Center in Grand Island.
Walpole earned his dental doctorate from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. During his time in dental school, he was recognized for his skill in dentures. He is a member of the American Dental Association and the Nebraska Dental Association.
Walpole is originally from Nephi, Utah. He received his undergraduate degree from Utah Valley University.
Heartland Health Center is located at 3307 W. Capital Ave. Appointments can be made by calling (308) 382-4297.