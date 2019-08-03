Three members join St. Francis Foundation Board
Todd J. Bartek, Stacie Gooding and Darren Sanchez recently joined the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board for fiscal year 2019-20.
Bartek, Nebraska territory director of the First Insurance Group and agency manager of INSUR, Grand Island, has worked in insurance and banking since 2002. Originally from York, he now lives near Marquette with his wife, Melissa, and four children, He graduated from Hastings College.
Bartek has been a member of many organizations and boards over the past 15-plus years, including Rotary, Optimists, Habitat for Humanity, Junior Achievement, York Public Schools Foundation, the Overland Trail Council of the Boy Scouts of America, as well as coaching many youth sports.
Goding is an attorney at Goding Law, LLC, and career advocate for children. Her law practice entails working with families in a variety of ways, with a focus on family estate planning and adoptions.
She is also a board member of Hope Harbor and Heartland Health Center, member of the Child Protection Review Board for the Grand Island Diocese and volunteer for the Nebraska Children’s Home Society. A Cairo native, she lives in Grand Island with her family.
Sanchez has been an assistant vice president/assistant manager for Cornerstone Bank for the past 12 years and in the banking industry for 19 years. He has served on many community boards and currently sits on University of Nebraska-Lincoln/Hall County Extension Board as chairman and Nebraska/Kansas Schools of Banking as a board member.
He is a graduate of University of Nebraska at Kearney. He and his wife, Jody, live in Grand Island and their daughter attends UNL.
The board also elected current members Micki Ward as chairwoman, Paul Hoos as vice chairman and Travis Turek as secretary/treasurer.
Other St. Francis Foundation board members include Fritz Anderson, Robin Dexter, Denise McGovern-Gallagher, Tim Graham, Rick Huls, Jeremiah Johnsen, Brad Keasling, Matt Myers, Mark Porter, Darcy Ray, Mary Santin, Chad Sheffield, Greg Schlegel and Nick Suminski, past chairman.
Jakubowski new president of Fonner Park board
Grand Island native Mike Jakubowski has begun a one-year term as president of the Fonner Park executive board, succeeding outgoing Fonner Park president Steve Hanson.
Other officers elected include Dan Fogland, first vice president; Russ Rerucha, second vice president; Jeff Richardson, third vice president; Derek Apfel, secretary; Bill Oltean, treasurer; and Steve P. Hansen, ex-officio.
Jakubowski, 50, became interested in horse racing as a child through his father, Terry, and his mother, Judy, who was a mutuel teller at Fonner for 15 years. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a finance degree and returned to Grand Island to begin working in the car sales industry. He is currently the executive manager at Tom Dinsdale Automotive and owns Dinsdale Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram in Hastings along with Tom Dinsdale.
He has served on many boards and organizations over the years, including Leadership Tomorrow, the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America, Goodwill Industries and Fonner Park.
Jakubowski has been a general notary for 27 years and is a member of the Platt Duetsche Society, the Grand Island Saddle Club and Riverside Country Club. He has been a thoroughbred racehorse owner with IBCNU Racing Stables and Seven Arm Stables.
He lives in Grand Island with his wife, Melissa, and their daughter.
Lutz promotes Frew, Henkel to senior accountants
Bryan Frew and Bryson Henkel have been promoted to senior accountant positions in the Hastings office of Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm.
Frew, a CPA, is responsible for providing business and individual taxation services to clients in a variety of industries. In addition, he will provide credibility to clients through financial reporting.
Henkel, also a CPA, provides individual and business income tax returns with a focus on the agriculture industry, as well as employee benefit plan audits.
David, Llinda Rehovsky speak at NACAC conference
David and Linda Rehovsky of Old Mill Counseling, LLC, in Grand Island presented at the North American Council on Adoptable Children 45th annual conference in July in Las Vegas.
Their presentations were on “Strategies for Reactive Children” and “Neurobiofeedback.”
Linda Rehovsky is the founder of the Tri-City Coalition of Post-Adoption Supports and Services, which was a co-sponsor of the group that traveled from Nebraska to the conference. Lisa Merrifield, a clinical psychologist from Omaha, was also a part of the group that conducted the presentations.
Linda has worked with children at Mid Plains Center and now works out of her own office along with David at 712 W. Koenig St. David has worked with adults, children and families and has done marriage counseling. He has used the Low Energy Neurobiofeedback System (LENS) with clients to reduce anxiety and depression for about nine years.
The Rehovskys can be reached at (308) 382-4495.