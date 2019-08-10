New members join St. Francis Community Board
Five new members recently joined the CHI Health St. Francis Community Board for fiscal year 2019-20.
New members include Jordan Engle, principal of Grand Island Central Catholic; Lee Jacobsen, school safety coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools; Marcie Kemnitz, vice-president/campus president of Central Community College-Grand Island Campus; Judge Phillip “Mac” Martin, a retired judge; and Amanda Wilson, chairwoman of the Patient and Family Advisory Council.
Leaving the board upon completing their current term are Vice Chairman Vincent Hernandez (nine years of service), Chairman Jeff Hayman (one year of service), past chairman Terry Pfeifer (eight years of service), and Karen Rathke (eight years of service).
Other St. Francis community board members include President and Ex-Officio Ed Hannon, Ex-Officio Zach Meyer, M.D., Chairwoman Cathy Allen, Capt. Jim Duering, Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt, Mary Kuntz, Steve Kunzman, Debb Niles, Traci Rauch, M.D., and Rebecca Steinke, M.D.
“Our Community Board is helping us create innovative changes in health care,” Hannon said. “We work closely with them to ensure we are meeting the community’s evolving heath care needs. We stand with them, listen to them and work together, to help Nebraskans build healthier lives and honor the spirit of our early health care pioneers.”
Larson Emerton attends training on managing stress
Seanne Larson Emerton, a licensed marriage and family therapist and independent mental health practitioner at Family Resources of Greater Nebraska in Grand Island, on Aug. 2 completed the training “Stress, Resilience and Happiness” presented by nationally known health psychologist Dr. Allison Daughn in Omaha.
Participants learned the most recent research on how perception, thinking, emotions and memory combine to produce cognitive appraisals and behavior. Evidence-based strategies were given to effectively manage stress with techniques to increase life satisfaction and overall well being. Methods were introduced to help increase a person’s resilience to bounce back from stressful events.
Appointments with Larson Emerton can be made by calling Family Resources at (308) 381-7487.