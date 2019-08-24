Lofing promoted to location manager at Gary Thompson Agency
Dustin Lofing, an account executive at the Gary Thompson Agency Grand Island branch, has been promoted to location manager.
Lofing, who has been with the agency since September 2016, will continue to regularly serve his clients, while also managing the office’s staff.
He received the GTA 2017 Producer of the Year award, which recognizes an individual within the agency who has reached and exceeded certain milestones in the agency.
Gary Thompson Agency is a full-service, independent insurance agency with 22 locations across the state. In Grand Island it is located at 217 E. Stolley Park Road, Suite B. Lofing can be reached at (308) 384-0388.
Pulmonologist joins St. Francis Specialty Care staff
Dr. Nikhil Jagan has joined the staff at CHI Health St. Francis Specialty Care.
Jagan is a board certified pulmonologist who completed a residency and pulmonology and critical care fellowship at Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha before joining the medical staff at St. Francis.
Pulmonology and critical care specialists diagnose and treat respiratory and sleep conditions, including asthma, COPD, obstructive sleep apnea, pulmonary hypertension, lung cancer, pulmonary fibrosis and respiratory infections.
The clinic is at 908 N. Howard Ave, Suite 105. Appointments can be scheduled with Dr. Jagan at (308) 398-8900.