Brandt promoted to CEO at Cooperative Producers Inc.
Gary Brandt has been named chief executive officer of Cooperative Producers Inc., headquartered in Hastings.
Brandt was previously the chief operating officer at CPI. He succeeded Allan Zumpfe, who served as CEO until August 2019.
Brandt has 28 years of experience and leadership in agriculture for both cooperatives and privately-held companies. He started his career with Cargill as a management trainee in McPherson, Kan., before transferring to Kansas City, Mo. He then worked in Los Angeles for several years before returning to Nebraska to become the Energy Division manager for CPI in Hastings.
He was raised in Omaha and graduated from the University of Kansas with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, with a concentration in economics. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney with a master’s of business administration.
Brandt and his wife, Janet, have two children.
