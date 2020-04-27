Krafka receives pink Cadillac from Mary Kay

Annaka Krafka of Grand Island, a Mary Kay independent sales force member, has been given a pink 2020 Cadillac Escalade in recognition of achieving Mary Kay’s Cadillac Level sales award.

Earning the Cadillac is a major event in the career of a Mary Kay independent sales force member. Krafka received her Escalade throughout Tom Dinsdale Cadillac in Grand Island.

She is now an independent national sales director for Mary Kay.

