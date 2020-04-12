Creamer, Jonglertham join CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis
Dr. Sarah Creamer and Dr. Pornchai Jonglertham have joined the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center at St. Francis.
Creamer is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics.
She graduated from the University of South Dakota-Sanford School of Medicine in Vermillion, S.D. Her residency was with Internal Medicine and Pediatrics at the University of Texas, Houston Science Center. She completed a fellowship in oncology and hematology at Houston Methodist Hospital.
Jonglertham is certified by the American Board of Medical Oncology, Hematology and Internal Medicine.
He graduated from Mahidol University, Ramathibodi School of Medicine in Bangkok, Thailand. His residency was in internal medicine at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. His fellowship was in oncology and hematology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss.
Bryant named director of development for Grand Island Public Library Foundation
Carol Bryant has been named director of development for the Grand Island Public Library Foundation.
Bryant’s responsibilities include fundraising, writing grant applications and coordinating public relations for the foundation.
The Grand Island native received her bachelor’s degree in English and math from Hastings College, a master’s degree in math from the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a master’s degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Bryant’s previous jobs include serving as public relations and grants coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools; reporter, copy editor and city editor for The Grand Island Independent; and communications associate for Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska.
