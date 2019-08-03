Nineteen brave souls faced their fears Saturday with they rappelled from of the top of the seven-story Tower 217 building in Grand Island’s Railside District.
Tower 217 is Grand Island’s tallest building, with a vertical descent down the side of the brick structure at 70 feet. But it was all for a good cause — Over the Edge is a fundraiser and awareness campaign for Grand Island’s YWCA and the many programs it offers to the public.
This is the third year the YWCA has used the Over the Edge concept as a fundraiser. Over The Edge Global has helped nonprofits raise more than $45 million and put 25,000 fundraisers safely “over the edge” since the program started in 2008. While helping a local organization, edgers got a unique view of Grand Island in addition to a safe and exciting experience.
This year’s event featured a special participant. Bones, the mascot for Bosselman Enterprises, was a “Hanging Around Sponsor” for the event. Other Over the Edge sponsors were Bosselman Energy, CMBA Architects, Hornady, Principle and Tower 217.
Pepperjax Grill was selling Philly steak sandwiches, drinks and chips down on the street, with 15% of the proceeds going back to the YWCA of Grand Island. There were also activities for children to enjoy while they cheered on the edgers.
A crowd of about 60 people gathered for the beginning of the event at 11 a.m. Jack Sheard of the Grand Island Public School district was this year’s emcee.
Amy Bennett, executive director for YWCA Grand Island, said while Over the Edge is a fun way to raise money, it also plays another role in empowering both women and men.
“With our mission to empower women, it also provides an avenue to empower people,” Bennett said. “Some people are scared to death about going Over the Edge, but it can also be about facing your fears and conquering those fears. It is another way we are empowering people, especially women, to do something that they might not normally do.”
That was true for the first rappeller of the day, Alison Zitterkopf, who teaches elementary school for GIPS.
“Jumping off was the most terrifying, but after that, it was a unique experience,” Zitterkopf said. She was also representing Stop Trafficking on the Plains (STOP).
The STOP fund started in March 2017 with a goal to end human trafficking, which is currently the second-largest organized crime in the country. Within Nebraska, Grand Island is highest per capita for individuals sold for sex. STOP raises awareness, reports suspicious behavior (1-888-373-7888), and cares for those who have experienced this trauma.
Zitterkopf said the YWCA partners with the STOP Fund and the human trafficking coalition in Grand Island.
It was her first time rappelling.
“Rappelling down the side of the building was very exciting,” Zitterkopf said. “One of the things I have been working on this year is making the uncomfortable my new norm — stepping outside my own comfort zone. It is empowering and gives me a sense of self-confidence.”
For another first-timer, Matt Bennett, the experience was “exhilarating.”
Bennett, who is an architect at CNBA Architects, was hanging — suspended off the edge of the building for a “minute or two” — but, he said once he got past the initial fear and started down the edge of the building, “I felt really good about it.”
“I wanted to support the YWCA and the community,” Bennett said.
If there was a life lesson from this experience, Bennett said, “Don’t be afraid. Just go for it and do it.”
Individuals had to raise $1,000 for their cause to secure their rappelling position. Teams could also be entered and creatively fundraise together.
The third rappeller of the morning was yet another first-timer, Carrie Galvan, who works at Principle in Grand Island.
“I wanted to represent Principle as they are an awesome employer and they do a lot for the community,” she said. “They do a lot of charitable giving, so I went outside of my comfort zone. I wanted to challenge myself, so I went ahead and did it.”
One of the programs the YWCA supports is its day care service.
Amy Bennett said there is a strong need in Grand Island to provide day care service to working families.
In Grand Island, she said, it’s estimated there are 1,900 spots for day care available. The demand, though, for the service is for more than 3,000 children, from babies through age 5.
Bennett said running a day care is a challenging business. Paying employees and the overhead required to run the business will many times exceed the revenue coming in. Bennett said day care centers try to keep the cost as affordable as possible. Many working families find it hard to pay for day care service, even with the tax allowance the government gives.
Bennett said to keep the cost down, many day care centers cannot afford to offer a competitive wage. That makes it hard for them to find employees.
And day care is essential, as it also incorporates early childhood learning.
“Research shows that children who not exposed to early education are more likely to become teen parents,” she said. “They are also more likely to commit violent crimes as adults. The statistics are stark about what happens when we are not providing quality, early education to young kids.”
To help supplement the cost of the YWCA’s day care program, Bennett said fundraisers, such as Over the Edge, are essential.
The YWCA’s day care program takes care of about 80 children through age 12.
Bennett said providing quality, affordable day care services are important not only to families but also for employers. Many employers are flexible with their employees when it comes to their children, but there are limits. Some employers offer day care services and others help their employees with the cost.
“Accessible, quality, affordable child care for the community, a lot of people see it as a personal issue,” Bennett said. “But it is a community issue because it impacts the community in many ways.”
To learn more about the YWCA, whether it is about their services, to volunteer or to donate, visit www.ywca-gi.org.