People can now go fishing, play tennis, disc golf and pickleball in Grand Island parks and take their dogs to Dog Island.
Those changes took effect on Thursday. Since Saturday, people have been able to golf at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.
But while some restrictions have been eased, not everything is open. Playground equipment, basketball courts, Heartland Shooting Park, the Community Fieldhouse and the skate park are still closed to the public.
Park bathrooms also remain closed.
Softball, baseball and soccer fields have been open since Thursday, but they are closed to organized and informal team activities, both for youths and adults. Those fields may be used for practice as long as people follow social distancing guidelines.
As they have been throughout the virus outbreak, hike and bike trails and park sidewalks are open, providing that users follow the directed health measures. Those include staying 6 feet apart.
The city continues to ask people to refrain from gathering in crowds.
Ideally, people should wear face masks. Mayor Roger Steele pointed out that the use of masks is not mandated.
“We strongly recommend it,” Steele said.
The closures remain in place for “close-contact” activities and hard-surfaced areas, such as playgrounds, said Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy.
Members of the public who violate the directed health measures are given citations by Grand Island police.
Police will be most concerned with high-risk activities, such as basketball and soccer, “where you get groups in close proximity, breathing heavy and sweating,” said Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering.
The playgrounds and basketball courts will probably remain closed to the public “at least through the end of the month,” McCoy said.
He believes that tennis and pickleball players will be heading to the courts.
“I think both groups will take advantage of it,” McCoy said.
The disc golf courses, both of which have new signs, are at Stolley and L.E. Ray parks.
Over the weekend, slightly more than 100 people played Jackrabbit Run. The number of golfers playing the course was 63 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday, said golf pro Don Kruse.
People were eager to get out, Kruse said.
But the conditions were not ideal.
“We didn’t have the greatest weather over the weekend,” McCoy said.
Jackrabbit Run had been closed for almost six weeks. It is now open seven days a week.
Precautions are being taken to limit contact.
“Everybody’s paying through the window,” Kruse said.
Some golfers are prepaying.
Only one person is allowed in each cart, unless golfers live in the same house.
As of now, Jackrabbit Run is planning on starting league play the first week of June.
Island Oasis and other swimming and wading pools have not opened for the season. The Stolley Park Railroad is also closed.
The futsal court, which is in Lions Club Park, remains closed.
So is the gaga ball pit in George Park. Gaga is similar to dodgeball, but played in a pit.
Parks and Recreation hopes that people will use the parks responsibly and follow the health guidelines. If too many people are not using the facilities safely, “then that’s when we have to close them,” McCoy said.
Steele was asked when parks might reopen further.
On Friday, he and Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department were on a conference call with Gov. Pete Ricketts.
In that call, Ricketts predicted that this part of Nebraska will not be able to open up to gatherings of groups of people, such as a soccer team, “probably until August,” Steele said.
That was just speculation, Steele said.
“Nobody knows for sure. But that was the governor’s best estimate — it’d be August by the time we could really allow groups to gather,” he said.
So Steele doesn’t believe there will be much change “in our park requirements probably until August.”
