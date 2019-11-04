Peking Palace closed

A long-time Grand Island restaurant has closed and is currently auctioning off its fixtures on a public online auction.

Peking Palace Chinese Buffet in Grand Island, 3421 State St., closed in August. The Auction Mill of Omaha has been hired to liquidate all of the restaurant’s equipment, fixtures and supplies at a public online timed auction. The auction closes on Sunday, Nov. 17.

