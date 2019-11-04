A long-time Grand Island restaurant has closed and is currently auctioning off its fixtures on a public online auction.
Peking Palace Chinese Buffet in Grand Island, 3421 State St., closed in August. The Auction Mill of Omaha has been hired to liquidate all of the restaurant’s equipment, fixtures and supplies at a public online timed auction. The auction closes on Sunday, Nov. 17.
To register and bid visit www.proxibid.com/…/Chinese-Buf…/event-catalog/170041. For more information, visit the Auction Mill’s Facebook page.
