Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department says the number of COVID-19 cases in the three-county area probably won’t peak for another week and a half.
“Our expectation is that every day we will see a large number of new cases and every day we will see a number of deaths,” Anderson said at Thursday’s COVID-19 community update from City Hall.
“We believe that we haven’t peaked yet, that we have maybe a week and a half before we’ll actually peak,” she said. “I would desperately love to be wrong about all of this. But if we take our lessons from what’s been happening in other parts of the country, I’m going to say the writing is on the wall.“
The Central District has a chance to reduce the number of cases by practicing social distancing, hand washing, staying home when you’re sick and wearing a mask.
“So let’s see if we can’t prove me wrong, and I will be happy,” Anderson said.
During the update, Anderson answered two questions that had been submitted by the public. Noting that hospitals seem to be keeping up with COVID-19, the questioner asked if there is a number that would overwhelm Grand Island’s health care system.
“What we know is that our health care system currently is being taxed, or stressed. CHI St. Francis is doing a fantastic job of keeping up, with 17 ventilators. But because we keep getting very ill people admitted to the hospital, they’re needing to transfer out people on ventilators,” Anderson said.
At a press briefing Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said 17 people are on ventilators at CHI Health St. Francis. At least seven COVID-19 patients this week have been transferred to other hospitals, including ones in Omaha, the Omaha World-Herald reported. But CHI St. Francis is not at capacity and staff members are staying calm and collected, said Ricketts and Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska’s chief medical officer.
Anderson said Thursday that “one of the problems is having enough equipment at the hospital for this surge in cases. Another key problem is that ventilators require special attention by specialized nurses, and there aren’t enough.
“Again, CHI is doing a fantastic job of recruiting other CHI ventilator-trained nurses to come and provide assistance here,” Anderson said. But people in this area need to stop the spread today “or we will be very quickly overwhelmed.”
At the beginning of her talk, Anderson said her “smile today is a little bit strained, because we have increasingly
bad news.”
The district now has more than 300 documented lab-tested COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported that Howard County has its first confirmed COVID-19 case. The Howard County resident is a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions who was known to be in direct contact with another person who was later identified to have COVID-19.
Thursday morning, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue stressed the importance of “our food supply continuing during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Roger Steele. “He said that food supply workers are essential and critical to our national security. And that is why food processing plants like JBS should remain in production, if possible.
“I speak to the management at JBS several times a week,” Steele said.
During his most recent call, Steele told JBS General Manager Zack Ireland that the Salvation Army and Hope Harbor needed more beef. Ireland replied, without hesitation, that 200 pounds of beef would be donated to each, Steele said.
“He said that our community has been good to JBS and they are happy to give back. I personally thank JBS for providing food during a time when many people need help with basic necessities, such as food,” he said.
Steele said Grand Island city employees are also critical workers as defined by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
“We all have fresh water, electricity, sanitary sewer service, solid waste disposal and well-maintained streets, in addition to life-saving police protection, fire protection and ambulance service, because our city employees have stayed on the job,” Steele said. “My ability to speak to you is because of the city’s IT Department continuing with its efforts to keep the work of City Hall connected. I am grateful to all city employees who deliver life-sustaining services to our community. To them, I say thank you.”
Steele also reminded viewers of the requirements of the state’s directed health measure. He mentioned the City Council decision Tuesday night, which gives police the power to issue fines of $100 to people who violate the order.
“Please make sure you comply voluntarily, so you do not get a citation for $100,” Steele said.
On Wednesday, Central District Health announced that there have been 40 COVID-19 positive tests among staff members and residents in eight long-term care facilities and home health services in Hall County, and one in Hamilton County.
“We expect that number to continue to grow, not only in those long-term care facilities, but throughout our three counties,” Anderson said Thursday.
As health officials review each COVID-19 case, they look for common factors. “Do they all live in one area of the three-country district? Are they all family members? What do they have in common? At this time, we can tell you they really have nothing in common,” Anderson said. “That leads us to believe the virus truly is everywhere.”
The other question from the public was, “What is being done to make sure the virus doesn’t continue to spread through nursing homes or long-term care facilities?”
Anderson said each of the long-term care facilities has a relationship with DHHS to address issues of infection control. Each facility can use an information line to ask questions. “Each of the facilities has been provided with personal protective equipment for the staff to use when they’re working with their residents,” Anderson said. “One of our big problems in long-term care facilities is having the care workers work when they have no symptoms, but they can spread the virus.”
The district has wonderful resources, and people are “working very efficiently and very effectively as a whole in all of our communities,” Anderson said.
But the virus is difficult to control. “And this is a new virus. We’re learning every day more about it. It’s frustrating to us that we can’t catch up to the virus,” she said.
People should wear a mask when they go out in public and make sure it’s well-fitted, she said. Except for the people living in our homes, we should all stay six feet apart, she said.
“The minute you start feeling symptoms of any kind, and there are a huge variety of symptoms associated with this virus, you need to remove yourself from any other individuals and isolate,” she said. “We have no room for error. Everyone must do their part.”
Anderson said “this is not a time to try to place blame or to find out who started this problem. We knew that we had the possibility of having a severe case of COVID-19. Every community knew that.”
For whatever reason, she said, Grand Island and Hall County have become the leading area of the state “for infection and spread. So we’re going to continue the things we have been doing and we want you to continue as well.”
