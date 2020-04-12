Members of Peace Lutheran Church were able to drive in for church Sunday morning.
Cars parked in the church’s parking lot for one of five Easter services held between 7 and 11 a.m. Each service lasted a little less than an hour.
Luke Biggs, senior pastor at Peace Lutheran Church, said with historians placing the resurrection of Jesus Christ around 27 A.D., Christians have been coming together to celebrate Easter for close to 2,000 years.
Biggs said the church did not want this year to be any different, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and looked for a way to continue to have worships services, but from a safe distance.
“At some point, we thought about the old drive-in movie set-up because you are in your car,” he said. “You can look out your window, you can honk and you can wave; you are safe.”
Biggs said Peace Lutheran consulted with the Central District Health Department to ensure it could host the event. The church made sure everyone stayed in their cars during the services and that no one wandered outside of them.
Each of the worship services used a projection screen to simulcast the pre-recorded service, he said. The church used an FM transmitter to transmit the sound to each vehicle.
Biggs said due to people’s attention spans being shorter in their vehicles or in their homes, the services were shorter than the typical in-person ones held every Sunday.
Each of the drive-in services featured a sermon by Biggs and offered Communion to those who drove in.
“What we have done is we purchased these self container packs so we can safely distribute those in a way that not a whole lot of people are touching them,” Biggs said. “That allows people to do Communion in a way that is different than kneeling down at an altar. Yet, they can still take Communion and it is safe.”
He said that while people cannot physically be together at this time due to the coronavirus, they can still be together spiritually.
“I think there is a spirit that happens when people gather — even when we are close to one another,” Biggs said. “As human beings, we are made to be together. So even just seeing another person wave and seeing their lips say, ‘Happy Easter,’ is assuring.”
He said his hope is that church members realize that God is still with them and that “nothing can stop Easter from happening.” He added the church may utilize drive-in worship services again in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
