Children across Central Nebraska — and the world — can sing, do crafts and learn more about Jesus Christ this week as part of a weeklong virtual event.
In light of COVID-19, Peace Lutheran Church is hosting a virtual vacation Bible school that is being broadcast live at 10 a.m. daily through Friday.
Sherri Probasco, children’s ministry director at Peace Lutheran, said each broadcast is a 30-minute condensed version of the two-hour in-person VBS sessions the church does every summer. The daily story times, skits, memory verse challenges and craft instructions were filmed and edited ahead of time over the course of six weeks, but the opening and closing song numbers are filmed a day in advance.
“Each day, we film live with our music,” Probasco said. “We brought Jennie (Williamson) in from Nashville and the kids are what we call ‘The God squad.’ So whenever she comes here, we put a group of kids with her to help encourage the kids with actions. We have some staff members behind the scenes and a couple other volunteers who have been helping run cameras. At 10 a.m., we push everything together and send it out live.”
Shannon Seim, associate director of children’s ministry, said that while each virtual VBS session is broadcast live on the Peace Lutheran Facebook page, the videos can be viewed again any time after 11 a.m. and will be available indefinitely, meaning families can go back and watch sessions from earlier this week.
“We can reach different kids because you don’t have to log in at 10 a.m. You can watch at whatever time works for you,” Seim said. “That helps parents who work to be able to do VBS with their kids in the evenings. You also do not have to be in Grand Island. As long as you have internet, you can log on and do it. We have people in Texas, Illinois and Idaho participating in this.”
Seim said 451 kids from across the country registered for the virtual VBS this week. She added this is more than what Peace Lutheran gets for in-person VBS each year due to the capacity of the building.
Probasco said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Peace Lutheran did not want to cancel its annual VBS and decided it needed to come up with a plan of how it was going to hold it and what it would look like.
The Rev. Luke Biggs, senior pastor at Peace Lutheran, said canceling VBS this year was not an option.
“For me, when I think about the church and these kids’ lives, sometimes we will say that the kids are the church of the future,” Biggs said. “I like to say that the kids are the church of today. So I do not want to do anything that retracts from the investment that we are trying to make in kids and families. It is in the best interests of kids to have a VBS, even if it is virtually.”
Probasco and Seim said Peace Lutheran made 480 craft kits for those who registered for the virtual VBS. The kits are in a VBS duffel bag and include a T-shirt.
The pair said they had no trouble finding volunteers to help assemble the kits. Many of them commented how they enjoyed being able to come out of quarantine for a bit to volunteer their time.
Probasco said Peace Lutheran mailed 80 craft kits to people out of state or out of town. There were two days when local parents could come and pick up the kits at the church.
“Anyone after that — because we were out of the kits — can still join us online,” she said. “It is open to everyone even if they didn’t register.”
Seim said Peace Lutheran also has a private VBS Facebook group where parents can share photos and video of their kids doing the crafts in the kits.
“While the kids cannot all be together with their friends, they can get online and look at what other kids are doing,” she said. “It is awesome to see the parents leading their children’s VBS at home.”
On Thursday night, Probasco said, Peace Lutheran will host three 30-minute drive-in concerts at 5, 6 and 7. Williamson and The God squad will perform for children and families.
