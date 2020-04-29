Paul Davis of Central Nebraska, a provider of fire, water, mold and biohazard damage emergency and restoration services for residential and commercial properties, is showing its appreciation to local firefighters, law enforcement and emergency first responders with complimentary cleaning services during the pandemic.
According to a news release, trained technicians will clean and apply U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved disinfectants throughout area emergency personnel vehicles such as fire trucks, police cars, ambulances, and other first responder vehicles, covering all common touch points and surfaces.
“We appreciate the professional commitment of essential teams in fire and law enforcement. These individuals are helping the public during this difficult time and around the clock,” said Tasha Jones, Paul Davis’ general manager.
Jones and her team will perform first responder vehicle cleaning and applications of disinfectant from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Paul Davis office, 438 Industrial Lane, Ste. E, in Grand Island.
“Our teams have extensive experience cleaning and protecting against pathogens. We have very efficient and proven procedures to handle sewer backups, mold infestations and floodwaters, for example,” Jones said.
Paul Davis crews approach all vehicle cleaning projects that may involve possible pathogens in the same way they tackle similar structure cleaning projects, the company said in the release. Their technicians are trained and equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE) to handle pathogens and biohazards with approved products and high-tech equipment.
For more information, call (308) 398-0370 or email cene@pauldavis.com.
