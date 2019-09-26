The public was able to get its first look at a proposed redevelopment plan for the former Grand Island Veterans Home campus Thursday night.
The Nebraska Department of Administrative Services–Building Division hosted a public meeting at City Hall regarding requests for information and/or proposals in redeveloping the site.
Amber Brannigan, administrator for the state building division, said the White Lotus Group, a real estate development firm out of Omaha, was unanimously selected by the redevelopment team to present their proposal for the redevelopment of the campus, in conjunction with Chief Construction, O’Connor Enterprises and architectural firm DLR Group.
Brannigan said a redevelopment team made up representatives from the city of Grand Island, Hall County, economic development and the state of Nebraska selected the four partners’ redevelopment proposal due to the amount of work they plan to put into the campus and “the boxes that were checked when the proposal was submitted.”
Scott Henry, executive vice president for development at White Lotus, said the partners envision the redevelopment project as a three-phase project. The first phase would be focused on the single-story buildings on the veterans home campus. He said the plan is to make 100-unit senior housing for seniors who are veterans and their spouses.
“The reason we chose this for phase I is because with the way we finance these particular projects, there is a high level of certainty that we can get these sources of financing,” Henry said. “What is really important is the certainty of execution. We deliver that and raise the sources that we need to renovate those buildings into 100 units of senior housing.”
Ray O’Connor of O‘Connor Enterprises said, “One thing I really want to stress is that as our veterans get older, if a veteran were to pass away, what happens to the spouse? Is the spouse going to have an opportunity to be cared for in this community? I think that this plan offers that solution. To me, that is very important.”
Once the property is stabilized in phase I and financing is secured, Henry said the partners plan to install a community college-type space in the center of the property and provide housing for people who are serving in internships. Phase III of the proposed redevelopment project would turn a building on the campus’ east side into an affordable assisted-living space.
Henry emphasized that White Lotus and the other three partners involved in the redevelopment proposal would learn more about the site if the state of Nebraska approves it.
Brannigan said White Lotus plans to invest $13.6 million in phase I and a $50 million overall investment among the three phases.
O’Connor said that he and Roger Bullington, vice president of construction and development for Chief Construction, were pleased that White Lotus was willing to come to Grand Island and “share their talents” in providing this opportunity.
“When White Lotus appeared on the interested (parties) list, it was something we weren’t going to go after,” Bullington said. “When Ray (O’Connor) and I talked about the possibility, White Lotus reached out and we really make a great team. What they lack, we think we have and vice versa.
He added: “The historical tax credits is something we don’t deal with, but they do. We think we combine the right team members. In bringing in DLR Group, we think we are going to be able to put together a good solution for the community and make it (former veterans home campus) economically viable.”
O’Connor said there were a number of questions about how the proposed redevelopment plan would be financed and White Lotus has a “reputation and history of success” to get it financed.
“What excited DLR Group and our team about being involved with this group is that this (former veterans home campus) is that this is really a jewel in the Grand Island community in respecting its history and its buildings,” said John Badami, an architect with the DLR Group. “Wanting to do this the right way is important to us.”
Hall County Supervisor Gary Quandt asked how long each of the three phases would take. Henry said the partners have to “really get into it” to understand what they are dealing with and determine a precise timeline. However, he estimated phase II would be completed in 2023, while phase III would be completed in 2024 or 2025.
One man who attended Thursday night’s public meeting asked if any of the historic buildings on the former veterans home campus will be razed.
“Absolutely not,” Henry said. He added White Lotus’ intent is to make the campus a historic district.
Former Mayor Jay Vavricek asked Brannigan about the process in approving the proposed redevelopment plan and transferring ownership of the site.
“What we are doing here tonight is the first is fulfilling an agreement that was signed between the state of Nebraska and Hall County,” she said. “After this meeting, we will sit back at the table and talk to the city of Grand Island about what happens next.”
Vavricek also asked what would happen in terms of ownership if the redevelopment plan is approved and the veterans home campus is transferred over. He further inquired about whether the partners would form an LLC upon ownership.
Henry said typically what happens with these types of projects is that a single-purpose entity or limited partnership is created for the project.
At the end of Thursday night’s meeting, veteran Willie Skala gave his support to the proposed redevelopment project and asked, “Who brought the gold paint for the shovels so we can get started?”
“Nobody wanted to see the veterans home leave, but it did and that is history. We have to move forward,” he said. “Now, we have an opportunity to make lemonade out of lemons. We have the utmost, knowledgeable individuals bringing this project forward with resources, and skills of building and entrepreneurship of development. What more can we ask for? Plus, it is a local project. We are going to create employment, housing and education. How much more do you want?”
