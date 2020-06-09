On Facebook last week, several people wrote that Pier Park is in need of repair.
One of the commenters mentioned the water filtration fountains in the lake aren’t running anymore.
Park and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said the fountains were turned on last week. They are typically activated at the beginning of June.
Maybe some people don’t realize that, McCoy said. There is no filtering machine in the lake.
The fountains “do aerate the water a little bit” and “keep it moving around. But it does not filter the water. There’s no filtration,” he said.
As far as the condition of Pier Park in general, McCoy said. “We as a Parks and Recreation Department do the best we can with the resources we have available.”
He said “there are probably some updates that are on our wish list and into the future.” But as with “many of the parks, we think our crews do a good job of maintaining them.
“Is there more that could be done? You bet.” But there are “limits to that” as far as resources, he said.
Asked about garbage, McCoy said Pier Park is ”a high-use park. We clean it. It’s hard to keep up with sometimes, probably. So you will see litter at times. “
In addition to the lake, the park includes the Grand Island Skate Park.
“It gets a lot of use and unfortunately, not everybody gets their trash right where it’s supposed to be,” he said of the park.
Parks and Recreation encourages people to adopt a park, McCoy noted.
Just about any group can adopt a park — schools, churches, families.
The park adoption program has been around for about five years. To sign up, visit www.giparks.com.
Organizations that adopt a park are asked to do an enhancement project at least once a month. That might involve cleaning up trash, pulling weeds or perhaps cleaning the picnic tables.
The efforts to make parks look better are appreciated, McCoy said.
If a group just wants to spend one day doing something for the community, they can volunteer for a clean-up day. Pier Park is “one of the parks that we direct them to quite often,” McCoy said.
Parks and Recreation is always open to partnerships with the community, McCoy said. Donations often come from private organizations that might have a special interest.
If people are thinking about a project that they’d like to rise money for, “We would definitely welcome those ideas,” McCoy said.
People made the Pier Park comments in response to a story in The Independent about a fund drive to purchase a historical marker at Tornado Hill in Ryder Park. Supporters of the $6,000 project still need more than $5,000.
The coordinator of the Tornado Hill project is Stephanie Crosby.
Crosby is working with Parks and Recreation and History Nebraska. The latter organization is charge of approving and purchasing the state’s historical markers.
To help with the purchase of a historical marker, donations can be made at Great Western Bank to the Tornado Hill Memorial Marker fund.
Checks may be sent to Stephanie Crosby at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Road, Grand Island, NE 68803.
