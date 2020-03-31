On Friday, Jaime Parr, chief of sales and service for the Nebraska State Fair, was named the fair’s interim executive director when Lori Cox stepped down from the job because of health concerns.
Parr is from Fremont. She graduated from Doane College with a degree in business administration, and started working for the Nebraska State Fair in 1998.
“I was still in college doing night school when I started at the State Fair,” Parr said.
She started as a seasonal employee with the State Fair doing entries for domestic static exhibits. That position turned into an accounts payable/receptionist job. From there, she became the fair’s space rental manager, the equivalent of her current position as facilities director.
Between 2001 and 2004, she took a hiatus from the State Fair.
But when the fair moved to Grand Island in 2010, her responsibilities increased and she is also now responsible for the antique tractors, child ID program, hay bale decorations, recycle gardens, landscaping, event tent and much more.
Along with the more than 1,000 booths Parr is responsible for coordinating, her position also involves working with more than 400 vendors.
While in Grand Island, Parr received a certified fair executive designation from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions. The designation is based on a rigid scorecard of management skills, education and leadership within the fair industry. In 2013, she graduated from the Institute of Fair Management through the association in December 2013, which led to her application for the certification.
Along with her work with the State Fair, Parr has been very active in the Grand Island community since moving to Grand Island in 2010.
Her community involvement has included the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce Connectors, and volunteering for Race for GRACE, Toys for Tots and the Heartland United Way.
As interim executive director, Parr has immediately jumped into the planning, continuing the work she was doing as facility manager. Along with replacing Cox, she also has to deal with the consequences of planning for the fair with the problems the COVID-19 is causing.
“We are moving forward with preparations for the 2020 Fair,” Parr said. “We have a number of commitments with new sponsors, exciting entertainment, a strong rental return rate with our commercial merchandise and concessions. Livestock, Competitive, Equine, 4-H and FFA Entry books will soon be posted to the website and we’ll be taking entries before you know it.”
Parr said COVID-19 has had a wide reach.
“The State Fair is impacted just like everyone else, meaning quite a bit,” Parr said. “We are about 50% working in the office that is closed to any outside foot traffic and about 50% working from home. Our outreach to our local schools, libraries, choirs, marching bands, a cappella groups, and such is different right now. Many groups are working on figuring out how or when they will be able to organize to practice or to compete. Many efforts we see at the State Fair are efforts begun well in advance of the annual event.”
Between now and the beginning of the fair, which runs Aug. 28 to Sept. 7, Parr said the focus is going to be “safety, first and foremost.”
“We plan for a safe, fun and memorable event,” Parr said. “So many components fall into place during the next five months. We’re on hold with some a bit because of the COVID-19 right now, but time will tell what we look like in 2020.”
Along with taking the reins as fair’s executive director, Parr will continue her job as facility manager but said that may be adjusted “slightly in the future.”
Along with planning around the COVID-19 constraints, Parr said staffers are also planning ahead to address other concerns, such as parking. Last year, heavy rain in August turned the grass parking lots at Fonner Park into a sea of mud. That caused major logistical and financial problems, as fairgoers had to be bused from various locations around Grand Island.
“We have some improvements in mind for the parking lots, I think that is very important to mention,” Parr said. “The plans are a work in progress with the Fair Board’s Facilities Committee, as we have considerations about materials and project budget. I hope we have something to announce in this respect before long.”
Parr said there are major obstacles to overcome before the fair opens, whether it be financial or limitations put on the fair by COVID-19.
“We need to get everyone to come together,” Parr said. “We all need that. Unfortunately, it is incredibly difficult and even unsafe to actually come together right now. Lots of things feel a little bit virtual right now. ... The fair needs all the same the help that we have relied on for the past 10 (State) Fairs in Grand Island. We need our partners, we need our volunteers, we need staff, the board, and superintendents. We need to continue to come together and I hope we can do that soon.”
Despite the challenges, Parr said they are forging ahead.
“We are ‘Nebraska Strong’ and there really is nothing more Nebraskan than the Nebraska State Fair. Come and join us Aug. 28 to Sept. 7 of 2020 in Grand Island.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.