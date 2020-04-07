Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 062, 075 AND 085... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 062 HALL, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 075 ADAMS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 085 WEBSTER. * WINDS...FROM THE NORTHWEST SUSTAINED UP TO AROUND 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO AROUND 30 MPH. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON, THROUGH 7 PM CDT. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 TO 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL SPREAD QUICKLY...BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL...AND EXHIBIT EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&