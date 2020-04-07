040220_CautionPlayground001_bjs.JPG

Playground equipment at city parks, including these at Stolley Park in Grand Island, have been blocked off with caution tape to help keep people off the equipment due to coronavirus concerns. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)

 Barrett Stinson

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases in Grand Island, the Grand Island Police Department will enforce the city park and GIPS school property closures with citations.

The closure of city parks does not include city sidewalks, the hike and bike trail system and lake walkways (Pier Park Lake, Suck’s Lake and Eagle Scout Lake walkways). However, users of those walkways must be using them for their intended purpose and are encouraged to maintain social distancing.

“Additionally, the Grand Island Police Department will proactively patrol and respond to complaints of gatherings of more than 10 persons, particularly during the upcoming holiday weekend,” says a news release. “If these gatherings include persons who are not permanent residents of that address, we will enforce the Directed Health Measures with discretion accordingly.”

This will be done in accordance with the Directed Health Measure.

Under that measure, gatherings and services as described are prohibited: Any event or convening that brings together more than 10 persons, excluding staff, in a single room or single space at the same time, including but not limited to, a school, daycare facility (including in home facilities), gymnasiums, fitness center, auditorium, stadium, arena, large event conference room, meeting hall, theater, library, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space, and weddings, funerals, parades, fairs, festivals and concerts.

Also prohibited is the convening of an indoor or outdoor event having 10 or fewer persons where a

minimum distance of six feet between all individuals cannot be maintained. The restriction prohibits customer services at tattoo parlors, massage parlors, barbershops, beauty/nail salons,and similar personal services businesses.

Public Park access is restricted to hiking and biking trails and public sidewalks. Users of trails and

sidewalk are encouraged to maintain six feet of separation between all persons. Additional

restrictions may be imposed by municipal or county authorities.

“This is a time for all residents of Grand Island to work together, keep one another healthy, and help save lives as the presence of COVID-19 in our community grows,” says the news release.

PHOTOS: Coronavirus in Nebraska

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments