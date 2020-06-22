A number of Grand Island Parks and Recreation facilities will reopen beginning Tuesday.
In a press release Monday, the city announced that the following facilities will reopen Tuesday:
— Park playgrounds
— Park restrooms
The following facilities will be open July 1:
— The outdoor park basketball courts
— The skate park in Pier Park
— The Futsal court in Lions Club Park
— The gaga ball Court in George Park
The playgrounds, courts and skate park will not be regularly disinfected. The city reminds visitors to use the park facilities at their own risks. The park restrooms will be cleaned one time each day.
Lincoln Pool will also open July 1. The public may register to swim for two hour swimming sessions each day from 9 a.m. to 8:20 p.m. There will be 20-minute break between each session.
The cost for each session is $3 youth ages 5-15; $4 for ages 16 – 54; $3:00 seniors 55 and over; and free for children age 4 and under with a paying adult. A two-hour pool part is $300.
The city said the splash pad at Veterans Athletic Park requires warranty repairs prior to opening and that the opening will be announced at a later date.
Park facilities and programs that are closed or canceled for the summer are:
— Island Oasis Water Park
— Stolley train
— Summer concert series
— The wading pools at Pier, Lincoln, Stolley and Grace Abbott parks
— Swimming lessons, children’s park camps and children’s theater. Refunds will be issued.
Those with questions about the reopenings and/or closings are urged to contact the parks and recreation office at (308) 389-0290 or online at www.giparks.com.
