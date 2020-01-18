Despite any intergenerational squabbles about who had it easier, the fact remains that parents have never, ever had it easy.
That dates back to the earliest parents, no matter what your beliefs lead you to think their lives were like.
Those who have faith in the biblical view know that the first family didn’t set a great precedent with that whole Cain and Abel thing.
Those with a more evolutionary belief have to suspect that the first teenager that emerged from the primordial ooze after developing legs ran off and missed curfew by a good hour.
And those who know that “Land of the Lost” is the true depiction of the early days of the human race have to wonder how hard it was to be a parent when bopping a T-Rex on the nose with a club was the best way to save the life of your offspring.
But as hard as those times must have been, I wonder if those parents of teenagers felt like they were in code red panic mode as often as today’s mothers and fathers.
Modern technology has given today’s teens more freedom and more independence than ever before.
And while a lot of good can come from that, there are also greater dangers that come along with that.
In case any parents blissfully forgot for a moment, that sobering fact was reinforced last week in Central Nebraska.
On Tuesday, a Northwest teacher and student were arrested with charges that take a parent’s breath away.
The student is accused of engaging in human trafficking and child pornography and faces 17 charges, including 16 felonies.
The allegations against him include that he used a “ruse” to obtain explicit photos, shared them and used them to blackmail the underage victims.
The teacher is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography.
As a parent, I wish I could stick my head in the sand and pretend that these things can’t and won’t happen.
But they do. While it is shocking when it happens where you live, some type of cyberbullying or cybercrimes involving teenagers is regularly making news across the nation.
And that makes your individual choices of how you want to parent your children even tougher than in previous generations.
Your first priority is to keep your children safe. But despite all this modern technology at our fingertips, there is no single, clear online instruction manual on how to do that for each and every parent.
Especially as they reach high school age, children need to be allowed some freedom and begin that process toward becoming functioning adults.
Parents who shelter their children too much run the serious risk of having them still living in their basement at the age of 30.
But allowing that freedom while still holding the reins tight enough to keep your children away from danger — either that posed by the scary world or self-inflicted — is a nearly impossible balancing act.
What were the inventors of cellphones and social media thinking?
The parents of the generation that grew up when I did always knew who we were talking to. That darned phone cord would only allow us to slink so far down the hallway in a desperate attempt to escape the hearing range from our nosy parental units.
But we also ran free and wild, unable to be traced by apps on yet-to-be-invented mobile phones and living a life without being in constant contact with our parents.
Today’s children can easily come in contact with somebody from around the world — or someone from down the block pretending to be someone they aren’t.
How much privacy do you give your children? Do you check their phones and social media accounts on a regular basis? Do you trust them to make the right decisions and openly communicate with you — and hope that they never come in contact with someone with a “ruse” and evil intentions?
Whatever decision is right for an individual family, there is no such thing as too much communication.
We aren’t equipped with a club to simply bop away the big, bad monsters of the 21st century.
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
